Florida adds 5,688 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,688 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with an additional 26 deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 2,039,062, with 33,142 Florida resident deaths and 641 non-Florida resident deaths.

State health officials say 3,075,333 have been fully vaccinated in Florida.

Of that number, 2,865,665 people have received either both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 209,668 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

