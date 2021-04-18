Florida adds 6,473 new coronavirus cases, 35 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,473 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 35 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic is now 2,168,901, with 34,439 Florida resident deaths and 670 non-resident deaths.

The state says over five million Floridians have been fully vaccinated.

Officials say more than 500,000 people in Florida received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the vaccine was paused by the CDC.

