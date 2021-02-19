Florida adds 6,683 new COVID-19 cases, 218 deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,683 new coronavirus cases on Friday, along with 218 Florida resident deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,856,427, with 29,692 Florida resident deaths. The state is also reporting 522 non-resident deaths since the pandemic began.

State health officials say 2,617,774 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Health officials said 1,323,549 people have received their first dose, while 1,294,225 people have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

