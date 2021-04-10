Florida adds 6,817 new cases of coronavirus, 46 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,817 new cases of coronavirus and 46 additional deaths on Saturday.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is 2,118,713, with 34,014 and 662 non-resident deaths.

The number of vaccinated people in the state has also grown.

The state says 4,320,977 people have been fully vaccinated in Florida.

Of that number, officials say 3,889,794 people have received either both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 431,183 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

