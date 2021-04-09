Florida adds 7,121 new coronavirus cases, 62 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,121 new coronavirus cases on Friday, along with 62 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is 2,111,807, with 33,968 Florida resident deaths and 658 non-resident deaths.

As cases remain high, more Floridians are getting vaccinated.

The state says 4,190,513 people have been fully vaccinated in Florida.

Of that number, 3,789,666 people have received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 400,847 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED NEWS