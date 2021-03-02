Florida adds 7,179 new COVID-19 cases, 136 deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,179 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 136 additional deaths.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is 1,918,100, with 31,135 Florida resident deaths and 561 non-resident deaths.

As of Tuesday, more than three million people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The number of people vaccinated will go up as Governor DeSantis' executive order takes effect on Wednesday, expanding vaccinations to people under the age of 65 who have pre-existing conditions that make them high-risk and to teachers, firefighters and law enforcement 50 and older.

More vaccinations will happen faster thanks to four new federal vaccination sites opening Wednesday in Florida, including one in Orlando at the Valencia College West campus. Those sites are expected to conduct at least 3,000 vaccinations a day each, with the help of two mobile sites at each standalone site.

With the approval of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine, vaccinations will also increase.

