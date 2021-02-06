Florida adds 7,486 new coronavirus cases, 142 deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,486 new cases of coronavirus and 142 deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,771,359, with 27,599 Florida resident deaths. The state also recorded 459 non-resident deaths.

State health officials said 1,324,705 have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 627,235 have received their first and second doses.

