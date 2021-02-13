Florida adds 7,515 new coronavirus cases, 118 deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,515 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with 118 resident deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,821,937, with 28,683 Florida resident deaths. The state also reports 496 non-resident deaths since the pandemic began.

State health officials say, so far, 2,293,883 have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Of that number, 1,265,568 have received their first dose, while 1,028,315 have received both doses.

