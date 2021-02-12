Florida adds 7,617 new coronavirus cases, 183 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,617 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with an additional 183 deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,814,422, with 28,565 Florida resident deaths and 496 non-resident deaths.

Florida health officials say 2,225,304 people have received either one or both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Of that number, 1,262,300 have received their first dose, while 963,004 have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES