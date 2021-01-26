Florida adds 9,594 new coronavirus cases, 227 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 9,594 new cases of coronavirus and an additional 227 deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,667,763 with 25,673 Florida resident deaths. The state also reports a total of 407 non-resident deaths since the pandemic began.

State health officials say 1,270,739 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus, while 175,841 have received both doses of the vaccine.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES