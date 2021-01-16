Florida adds over 12,000 new cases of coronavirus, 205 deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 12,119 new cases of coronavirus, along with 205 deaths on Saturday.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is 1,560,186, with 24,004 Florida resident deaths. The state also reports 376 non-resident deaths.

According to the state, 850,556 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Officials say 87,074 people have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

