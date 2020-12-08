Florida bill filed to make 'Alcohol to-go' permanent at restaurants

The coronavirus emergency order that allows you to buy alcohol to-go may become permanent.

Governor Ron DeSantis included 'Alcohol To Go' in a March executive order to help provide a source of revenue for restaurants.

There's now a new state bill being filed to make that order permanent. The proposal would allow restaurants to sell liquor in a sealed container if it is a part of a food order.

"We saw this during the pandemic. There weren't any major problems. You can essentially do this today, if you do it via two apps, versus one. I don't think this is going to be a major issue for us to streamline the process and allow Floridians more freedom," State Senator Jeff Brandes, R- St. Petersburg, said.

The bill would require the state to establish rules though for what is considered a "sealed container."

