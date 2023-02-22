Florida bill would ban dogs from sticking their heads out car windows

article

A new Florida bill would make it illegal for dogs to stick their heads out of car windows in the Sunshine State.

State Sen. Lauren Book, a Democrat who represents parts of South Florida, introduced the animal welfare bill last week.

It would prohibit a dog owner from allowing their pet to "extend its head or any other body part outside a motor vehicle window while the person is operating the motor vehicle on a public roadway."

If the bill is passed, dogs must also be on a harness or in a pet seatbelt when traveling in a car.

While the sight of dogs enjoying the breeze is common across Florida and the rest of the U.S., it does pose dangers.

"Although most dogs love to stick their heads out open windows, the wind can seriously irritate mucous membranes and blow pieces of grit or other debris into their eyes," the Humane Society explains. "Pets could also be seriously injured by objects as you drive down the road."

The bill, SB 932, would also ban the sale of rabbits in March and April, require the Department of Law Enforcement to create a public list of convicted animal abusers, and prohibit cat owners from declawing their pets.

