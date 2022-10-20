3-year-old child killed after getting out of disabled vehicle, wandering into traffic, FHP says

article

A 3-year-old girl was killed on Wednesday night after Florida Highway Patrol says she exited a disabled vehicle, wandering into the roadway and was hit by a car.

It happened on J. Turner Butler Blvd. between Kernan and Hodges Blvd.

According to troopers, the child was in a vehicle that became disabled in the right emergency lane. The girl reportedly got out of the vehicle and wandered into traffic before being hit by a passing car, News4Jax reports.

The child was taken to the hospital where she died.

No other details have been released.