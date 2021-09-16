Expand / Collapse search

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, officials say

By NSF Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
The News Service of Florida
02ff0f05-41764225-hospital article

Staff at Methodist Hospital say the latest COVID surge is overwhelming, and they're urging more people to get vaccinated.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida continues to see a trend of fewer patients being hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported that 10,247 inpatients at 253 Florida hospitals had COVID-19.

That was down from 10,539 inpatients with COVID-19 on Wednesday and 10,979 on Tuesday, according to federal data.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

Overall, 82.35 percent of inpatient beds at 259 Florida hospitals were being used Thursday.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.