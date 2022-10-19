Florida driver kills woman walking on sidewalk after losing control of truck, police say

article

A Florida woman was killed and another person was injured after police say a driver lost control of his vehicle, drove onto the sidewalk and hit them.

Melbourne police say this happened Tuesday night in the area of Front Street between New Haven Ave. and Melbourne Ave. When officers arrived, they say they found two pedestrians with life-threatening injuries.

The woman, 25-year-old Rikki Brianna Grace of Palm Bay, died from her injuries at Holmes Regional Medical Center.

MORE NEWS: Man killed, woman injured after Ocala shooting inside car; suspect at large

According to police, a Ford Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Front Street. The pedestrians were walking on the sidewalk along the east side of the roadway. The driver lost control and left the roadway, crossing onto the sidewalk, and hitting the pedestrians. The driver has been identified as 29-year-old Robert Mitchell Lueck of Satellite Beach.

The crash is still under investigation.

