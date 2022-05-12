Affidavit: Florida man 'mad' woman wouldn't leave his room at nursing facility, then beat her to death

article

A Florida nursing home resident accused of choking and beating another resident to death allegedly told the staff he was "mad" that she wouldn't leave his room, according to a charging affidavit.

Cliff Mody Jr., 72, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder after he reportedly admitted to violently beating and killing a woman at Gold Choice Palm Coast Assisted Living & Memory Care in Palm Coast, Florida.

According to the affidavit, Mody said he was in his bed when the woman came into his room and got in the bed with him. Nursing home staff told authorities that because of her "diminished mental capacity," the woman would often go into rooms of other residents and try to lay in bed with them, documents stated.

He allegedly asked her to leave, but when she didn't, he got "mad" and attacked her, before putting her in a chokehold, according to the affidavit. After the woman fell unconscious, Mody activated his "call bell" to get the attention of the nursing home staff, and admitted to attacking her.

Advertisement

The medical examiner said the woman died of strangulation. A judge denied Mody bond on Thursday.