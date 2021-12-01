Florida man dies after being attacked by coworker with metal bat, police say

A Florida man has been arrested, accused of beating a coworker with a metal bat that eventually led to his death.

Steve Tilbury, 26, of Leesburg, faces a charge of second-degree murder after investigators with the Daytona Beach Police Department said he assaulted 50-year-old Charles G. Cummings, of Deltona, at Ritchey Autos, located at 932 North Nova Road.

Cummings died at Halifax Health Medical Center, where he had been receiving treatment since Nov. 23.

"Officers responded to the automobile dealership soon after Volusia County emergency dispatchers received a call for assistance at 8:43 that morning, finding the suspect and victim at the scene. Tilbury was taken into custody at that time on two felony counts of aggravated battery," explained police spokesman Messod Bendayan.

Steve Tilbury, 26, of Leesburg, faces a charge of second-degree murder after investigators with the Daytona Beach Police Department said he assaulted a 50-year-old coworker.

Those charges were upgraded upon Cummings' death.

"Witnesses told DBPD that Tilbury pulled up to a maintenance bay in his silver Chevy truck, grabbed a metal bat from the rear of the truck and hit Cummings on the head with the bat while he was sitting at a desk. Fellow co-workers then subdued Tilbury and stripped him of the metal bat prior to first responders arriving on scene," Bendayan added.

Detectives believe the suspect and victim had gotten into an argument at work the day prior to the attack.

Tilbury has been at Volusia County Jail since his initial arrest on the aggravated battery charge.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.