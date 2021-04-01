Florida nursing home resident celebrates 104th birthday with family

article

A Central Florida nursing home is celebrating the 104th birthday of one of its residents.

The Gardens at DePugh told FOX 35 on Thursday that Eva Porter turned 104 on Thursday. She was born on April 1st, 1917.

They said that she spent much of her life as a singer after being forced to leave school to support her family during the Great Depression.

She was reportedly joined by her family, including her 101-year-old sister and grandson from Vermont who has not seen her since before the pandemic.

Photo from The Gardens at DePugh in Winter Park

Happy birthday from FOX 35, Eva!

