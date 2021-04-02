Florida reports 2nd consecutive day of COVID-19 cases over 6,000

article

The Florida Department of Health reported on Friday that 6,490 new cases of coronavirus were identified, along with 92 additional deaths.

It is the second daily increase of cases over 6,000.

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,895 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Thursday's case numbers were the largest daily amount of reported cases since March 1, when 6,951 new infections were reported by Florida health officials.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 2,071,015.

State health officials have also reported 33,586 Florida resident deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020, along with 653 non-resident deaths.

Health officials in Florida say 3,501,600 have now been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Of that number, 3,252,227 people have received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 249,373 people have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

