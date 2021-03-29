Florida reports 3,374 new cases of coronavirus, 69 additional deaths

article

The Florida Health Department of Health reported 3,374 new coronavirus cases and 69 additional deaths on Monday.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 2,047,379, with 33,247 Florida resident deaths and 644 non-resident deaths.

As of now, the state has recorded that 3,141,836 people have been fully vaccinated in Florida.

Of that number, 2,920,035 people have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, while 221,801 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

