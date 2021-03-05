Florida reports 5,975 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 135 more resident deaths

article

State healthcare agencies on Friday released the latest coronavirus numbers in Florida, reporting an increase of 5,975 new cases from a Thursday count.

The Florida Department of Health says there were an additional 135 Florida resident deaths.

Those figures bring the total number of cases reported in the state since the pandemic began to 1,936,2074, with a total number of Florida resident deaths to 31,522. The state also reports total non-resident deaths at 571.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, 3,419 people were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. Percentage of available hospital beds statewide.is 21%.

