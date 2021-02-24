Florida reports 7,128 new COVID-19 cases, 127 more resident deaths

article

State healthcare agencies on Wednesday released the latest coronavirus numbers in Florida, reporting an increase of 7,128 new cases from a Tuesday count.

The Florida Department of Health says there were an additional 127 deaths.

Those figures bring the total number of cases reported in the state since the pandemic began to 1,885,661, with a total number of Florida resident deaths to 30,340. The state also reports total non-resident deaths at 538.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, 4,077 people were hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. Percentage of available hospital beds statewide.is 20%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 112,975 and 1,076 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Central Florida counties at 36,387 and 433 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 34,090 cases and 645 deaths.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news