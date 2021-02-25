Florida sees increase of 6,640 new coronavirus cases, 138 deaths

article

State healthcare agencies are reporting an increase of 6,640 new coronavirus cases from a Wednesday count. The Florida Department of Health said there were an additional 138 deaths.

Taking into account the latest coronavirus numbers in Florida, this brings the total cases reported in the state since the start of the pandemic to 1,892,301, with a total number of Florida resident deaths at 30,478. Total non-resident deaths stands at 540.

As of early Thursday afternoon, hospitalizations of those with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 stood at 3,957, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. Percentage of available hospital beds statewide.is 19%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 113,330 and 1,091 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Central Florida counties at 36,521 and 435 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 34,240 cases and 650 deaths.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Wednesday, 24,499 more patients received their first vaccine dose in Florida. Meanwhile, 19,938 more people received their second and final dose, meaning 1,539,770 have completed both rounds.

