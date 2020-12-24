Florida senator's proposal seeks to boost child-restraint age to 6

article

Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, is again pursuing legislation that would require 6-year-old children to be in car seats or booster seats, raising the age in state law by one year.

As he’s done for the past three years, Perry on Wednesday filed a measure (SB 380) to raise the age in which children must be in crash-tested, federally approved car seats or booster seats when riding in vehicles.

The bill is filed for consideration during the 2021 legislative session, which will begin in March. Currently, children through age 3 are required to be in car seats.

Children ages 4 and 5 can be in car seats or booster seats. Perry's proposal would also require children to be strapped into booster seats or car seats when they are 6. Perry’s 2020 version of the bill stalled after getting support from two Senate committees.

A House version was backed by one committee.