Florida Strawberry Festival 2023: Tickets, concert lineup, and new sweet treats to try
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The 88th annual Florida Strawberry Festival is underway in Plant City!
Now through March 12, you can enjoy live entertainment, attractions, and sweet treats featuring – you guessed it – strawberries! This year’s Strawberry Festival theme is ‘We have a winner,’ which is in honor of strawberry shortcake becoming the state dessert of Florida.
If you've never been to the festival, we've got you covered with a guide to this year's event below:
SWEET TREATS
- World-Famous Strawberry Shortcake
- Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake Y
- Strawberry Milkshakes
- Chocolate Dipped Strawberries
- Strawberry Jam
- Strawberry Pie and Strawberry Cheesecake
- Bowl of Berries (Sugar-free available)
- Strawberry Pizza
- Strawberry Cobbler
- Strawberry Parfait
- Strawberry Crepes
- Strawberry Dole Whip
- Strawberry Cream Puffs
- Strawberry Kettle Korn
- Strawberry Fritters
- The Sweetheart (donut)
- Strawberry Fudge
- And more!
CONCERTS
Friday, March 3, 2023
- Willie Nelson @ 3:30 p.m.
- Halestorm @ 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4, 2023
- Sara Evans @ 3:30 p.m.
- Ludacris @ 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5, 2023
- The Gatlin Brothers @ 3:30 p.m.
- Chris Young @ 7:30 p.m.
Monday, March 6, 2023
- Neal McCoy @ 3:30 p.m.
- Josh Turner @ 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
- Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw @ 3:30 p.m.
- CeCe Winans @ 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
- Tanya Tucker @ 3:30 p.m.
- The Pointer Sisters @ 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 9, 2023
- Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets @ 10:30 a.m.
- Tommy James & The Shondells @ 3:30 p.m.
- For King & Country @ 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 10, 2023
- Wayne Newton @ 3:30 p.m.
- Train @ 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 11, 2023
- Sawyer Brown @ 3:30 p.m.
- Keith Sweat @ 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 12, 2023
- Country Gold Tour, featuring Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown @ 3:30 p.m.
- Lynyrd Skynyrd @ 7:30 p.m.
TICKETS
The 11-day festival is open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Admission for guests 13 and older is $10. Children ages 6-12 are $5. Kids 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, over the phone at 813-754-1996, or in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.