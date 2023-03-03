Florida Strawberry Festival 2023: Tickets, concert lineup, and new sweet treats to try

The 88th annual Florida Strawberry Festival is underway in Plant City!

Now through March 12, you can enjoy live entertainment, attractions, and sweet treats featuring – you guessed it – strawberries! This year’s Strawberry Festival theme is ‘We have a winner,’ which is in honor of strawberry shortcake becoming the state dessert of Florida.

If you've never been to the festival, we've got you covered with a guide to this year's event below:

SWEET TREATS

World-Famous Strawberry Shortcake

Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake Y

Strawberry Milkshakes

Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

Strawberry Jam

Strawberry Pie and Strawberry Cheesecake

Bowl of Berries (Sugar-free available)

Strawberry Pizza

Strawberry Cobbler

Strawberry Parfait

Strawberry Crepes

Strawberry Dole Whip

Strawberry Cream Puffs

Strawberry Kettle Korn

Strawberry Fritters

The Sweetheart (donut)

Strawberry Fudge

And more!

CONCERTS

Friday, March 3, 2023

Willie Nelson @ 3:30 p.m.

Halestorm @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Sara Evans @ 3:30 p.m.

Ludacris @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2023

The Gatlin Brothers @ 3:30 p.m.

Chris Young @ 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6, 2023

Neal McCoy @ 3:30 p.m.

Josh Turner @ 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw @ 3:30 p.m.

CeCe Winans @ 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Tanya Tucker @ 3:30 p.m.

The Pointer Sisters @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets @ 10:30 a.m.

Tommy James & The Shondells @ 3:30 p.m.

For King & Country @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10, 2023

Wayne Newton @ 3:30 p.m.

Train @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Sawyer Brown @ 3:30 p.m.

Keith Sweat @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 2023

Country Gold Tour, featuring Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown @ 3:30 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd @ 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS

The 11-day festival is open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Admission for guests 13 and older is $10. Children ages 6-12 are $5. Kids 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, over the phone at 813-754-1996, or in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.