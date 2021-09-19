Florida Tesla drivers must pass test to use self-driving function

Calling all Florida Tesla drivers!

You are going to have to pass a test if you want to use the car's new self-driving function.

The company said that they will analyze the driver's data over a seven-day period.

The latest upgrade enables Teslas to virtually drive themselves on both highways and city streets. The mode still requires the driver to keep their hands on the steering wheel and be ready to take control.

This comes after troopers said that two people died earlier this month after a Tesla crashed into a Florida. Three others were said to be seriously injured. However, the car was not in autopilot mode when the driver sped through a stop sign, hit a curb that sent it airborne, and later crashed into the home.

Just days before, there was a Tesla in auto-pilot mode that slammed into a Florida Highway Patrol officer though, troopers said. A Mercedes was broken down on I-4 near Colonial Drive when a trooper stopped to help. The Tesla failed to slow down or change lanes and hit both the patrol car and the Mercedes.

