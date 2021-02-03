Florida Walmart's to receive COVID-19 vaccines next week: How to book appointment

article

Florida residents 65 and older will soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Walmart and Sam's Club.

According to a press release from Walmart, the big box retailer will receive doses at pharmacies in 22 states, including Florida, late next week. It's part of the company's partnership with the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to increase access to the vaccine across the country.

"Walmart is proud to be selected by both CDC and state governments based on a number of factors, including our ability to reach specific populations that are at risk of experiencing severe illness from COVID-19," according to a statement. "Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart."

Once the selected Walmart and Sam's Club locations have received the vaccines, eligible customers and members can reserve a vaccine appointment directly through a scheduling tool on the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it’s time to return for the second dose of the vaccine.

No details were released on exactly how many doses the Walmart pharmacies will receive initially, but the company says supply is still limited. The number of appointments will be based on how many doses the company receives.

"Appointments will increase once additional doses become available."

Once a store or club receives the doses, patients can start booking an appointment online at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

Doses of the vaccine are also expected to be coming to Winn-Dixie, CVS, and Walgreens as part of the program announced by the Biden administration.

Publix has been administering thousands of doses of the vaccine for weeks and has seen high demand as more and more stores begin offering it, with appointments booking up within hours.

The state of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill. So far, over 2 million people have been vaccinated in Florida.