Florida won’t become California, Minnesota with new crime initiative, AG Moody says

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a new state initiative to combat crime in an exclusive interview on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday, saying the state plans to create a database which tracks repeat theft and organized crime offenders while prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law. Moody added she and Gov. Ron DeSantis are working to ensure the state "doesn't become California or Minnesota."

ASHLEY MOODY: Gov. DeSantis and I are working so hard and diligently to ensure Florida doesn't become California or Minnesota.

We want people to feel secure. We want tourists that come here to feel secure. Folks come here from all over the world for shopping. And so this cannot happen in Florida for our prosperity and success…

We are also announcing a data exchange called 'Force,' and it will allow our law enforcement officials to work with retailers to better track these incidents. So you're going to need law enforcement in other states. You would need the federal administration to do it on their end…

But look at what they're doing at the border, look at what they've just announced, and their delisting of Colombia's FARC. I don't see that happening out of this administration.

