Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday: Under a week left

You have just under one week left to take advantage of the first of Florida's three sales tax holidays.

Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is ongoing and allows shoppers to skip the tax on hurricane supplies like flashlights, batteries, and more.

Shoppers can pick up qualifying disaster items at retailers throughout Central Florida.

Items that will be tax-free include:

Portable generators – $1,000 or less

Tarps, bungee cords, ratchet straps, tie down kits, and plastic sheeting – $100 or less

Coolers and power banks – $60 or less

Batteries – $50 dollars or less

Candles, flashlights, and lanterns – $40 dollars or less

You can find a complete list of items HERE.

The tax-free holiday runs until Sunday, June 6th.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. NOAA forecasters said that there is a 60 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 30 percent chance of a near-normal season, and a 10 percent chance of a below-normal season.

In 2021, NOAA said that they expect 13 to 20 named storms, which can pack winds 39 mph or higher. Six to ten of those could become hurricanes, with winds increasing to 74 mph or higher. Of those, three to five could be major hurricanes, reaching winds of 111 mph or higher (Category 3 storms and up).

Earlier this month, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the new ‘Freedom Week.' It’s a first of its kind sales tax holiday the week of July 4. Floridians will not have to pay sales tax on tickets purchased to events scheduled between July 1 and the end of the year, including concerts, sporting events, and fairs.

