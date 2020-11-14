Forecast: Will weather cooperate for the crewed mission launch?

article

The Falcon 9 NASA Crew-1 mission has been pushed back to Sunday night at 7:27 p.m.

It was originally scheduled to launch this evening, but winds are of concern.

Conditions on Sunday will be looking cloudy with a 30% chance for rain.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron at Patrick Air force Base, "primary launch weather concerns for Sunday remain the showers and cumulus clouds associated with the boundary."

We will be watching the winds and clouds closely on Sunday night.

