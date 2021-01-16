Expand / Collapse search

Former state coronavirus dashboard builder says she's turning herself in after warrant issued for her arrest

By FOX 35 News Staff
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a warrant for Rebekah Jones, Florida's former health department coronavirus dashboard builder, whose home was raided by state agents. Jones said in a post on social media that she is turning herself in to investigators.

She went on to say, "I'm ready to fight whatever they throw at me, I'm turning myself into police in Florida Sunday night..."

