Former state coronavirus dashboard builder says she's turning herself in after warrant issued for her arrest
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a warrant for Rebekah Jones, Florida's former health department coronavirus dashboard builder, whose home was raided by state agents.
Jones said in a post on social media that she is turning herself in to investigators.
She posted a long Twitter thread.
She went on to say, "I'm ready to fight whatever they throw at me, I'm turning myself into police in Florida Sunday night..."
