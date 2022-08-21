Boat ignites and explodes at Daytona Beach marina; woman flown to nearby hospital

In a matter of seconds, the back half of a speed boat exploded Sunday at a marina in Florida Sunday, sending flames and debris into the air, and one person to the hospital to be treated for burns.

Surveillance video from a nearby building – and released by Daytona Beach Police Department -- shows the moment the explosion happened.

It happened Sunday afternoon at Halifax Harbor Marina in Daytona Beach. Four people were hurt, including the woman, officials said. While she was flown to a nearby trauma center, officials said the other three people declined to be transported.

Officials said the explosion happened shortly after a boater finished refueling his boat and turned the engine on. The boater told authorities that he had the blowers on, which help to eliminate gas vapors.

Officials said those vapors ignited, which caused the explosions. Though, how that happened it still being investigated.

