Gainesville Weather Forecast: Heavy rain, strong storms likely Wednesday

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a cold front moving across the southeast. Dixie, Levy, Gilchrist, Alachua, Citrus and Marion counties will see a rise in shower activity and isolated storms could begin Wednesday around 4 and 5 p.m.

The region is under a Level 1, possible, risk for strong storms. The main weather threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty wind at times.

The severe weather risk Wednesday remains primarily over north Florida and much of Georgia as the lion's share of energy locks up in those areas.

This front will sweep across the Florida peninsula overnight. There is a chance for a few lingering showers into the early morning hours on Thursday and then much cooler air arrives on Friday and into the weekend.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid-60s on Friday and wake up temperatures on Saturday in the low-40s.