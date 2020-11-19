Gov. DeSantis expects first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Florida within 3 to 6 weeks

article

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday afternoon that he expects the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Florida in the next three to six weeks.

“By the end of December, pending FDA approval, there will be roughly 40 million doses of these two vaccines available — 25 million for Pfizer and 15 million for Moderna," the Governor said in a video statement. "Each individual requires two doses so that would mean there will be enough vaccine for 20 million Americans by the end of December.”

Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are said to be 95 percent effective and are awaiting approval from the FDA.

RELATED: How soon may you be able to get the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine?

He added that "millions of doses are ready to ship as we speak, as soon as the FDA approves.”

With that, Governor DeSantis believes that "our hospitals [will] receive these hopefully in the next three to six weeks. It’s all contingent on when the FDA approves.”

Advertisement

Florida has already identified five different hospital systems that can store and distribute the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored in -70 degree temperatures. The Moderna vaccine is more flexible as it can be stored in normal refrigeration, he explained.

RELATED: AdventHealth to be one of the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

About at the same time that hospitals receive the vaccine, Governor DeSantis said that "both CVS and Walgreens will also be receiving vaccines to administer to residents of long-term care facilities."

Nearly 2,000 long-term care facilities have already registered to receive the vaccine.

According to the Governor, Florida has been preparing for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine since July. The state has already purchased necessary supplies, including 5 million syringes, 5 million needles, and 5 million alcohol swabs.

The Governor assured citizens though that the state will not mandate that anyone takes the vaccine. It will be a choice for everyone to make.

RELATED: More people may be planning on getting COVID-19 vaccine

In his vaccine video, Governor DeSantis also spoke about a new treatment for COVID-19 patients. Made by Eli Lilly, the monoclonal antibody cocktail is administered through an IV. It is best for those who are high-risk due to health complications and should be delivered as soon as the infection is detected.

He said that there has been a 70 percent reduction in hospitalized patients who have used the treatment. Florida hospitals have received 3,000 doses of it and will administer it to those who need it.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news