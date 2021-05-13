Gov. DeSantis signs bill making to-go alcohol permanent

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that makes permanent a change allowing restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks with take-home meals.

DeSantis signed the bill at a restaurant in Ormond Beach.

The new law goes into effect on July 1.

Lawmakers passed the bill (SB 148) last month. DeSantis last spring issued an executive order that included so-called "alcohol to go" to help restaurants forced to scale back operations in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After lawmakers gave final approval to the measure, Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, issued a statement that said alcohol to go "continues to be an important source of revenue for restaurants that are struggling to survive."

The bill, in part, requires cutting off the sale of to-go drinks --- mixed or in bottles --- when restaurants’ scheduled food service ends for the day or at midnight, whichever occurs first. Drinks would need to be placed in secured containers and placed in locked compartments, vehicle trunks or in areas behind the last upright seats in vehicles.

Restaurants would be prohibited from including alcoholic drinks in orders being delivered by people under age 21.