Hurricane center monitoring new disturbance in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Karl has some company: the National Hurricane Center is tracking a new disturbance in the Atlantic.

A tropical wave is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters say environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the tropical Atlantic through early next week.

As of Thursday, the chances of formation are low at 20-percent over the next five days. If it does become a named storm, the next name on the list is Lisa.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Karl is moving southeastward in the Gulf of Mexico. The system is packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday.

"On the forecast track, the center of Karl should reach the coasts of Tabasco or Veracruz states in Mexico late Friday night or early Saturday," the NHC said. "Little change in strength is expected today, but Karl should gradually lose some strength on Friday while it approaches the Bay of Campeche coast of Mexico."





