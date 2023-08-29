Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Idalia: Publix, Winn-Dixie closing stores as storm moves in

By Dani Medina and FOX 35 News Staff
Publix and Winn-Dixie closed some of their grocery stores on Tuesday as Hurricane Idalia makes its way across the state.

Publix plans to close some 30 stores in Alachua, Citrus, Columbia, Marion, and Suwannee counties. Those stores will close at 7 p.m. and plan to reopen on Wednesday after Hurricane Idalia has made it through, depending on conditions.

Several stores in and around the Tampa area have also closed with planned to reopen on Wednesday after the storm passes. According to Publix's website, more than 100 stores closed early.

Visit www.Publix.com to see a list of stores that have modified hours.

Winn-Dixie also closed dozens of its grocery stores in Florida, including in Orlando, Tampa, and Gainesville. Visit https://www.winndixie.com/weather-update for a full list of closures and locations.