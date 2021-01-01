It's back! Guests can now park hop again at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is allowing park guests to park hop once again.

When the parks reopened after shutting down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, park-hopping was not allowed and guests could only visit one park at a day with a reservation. As of Friday, park guests can visit multiple parks a day once again.

Disney previously said that "guests who purchased a ticket or annual pass with Park Hopper benefits will be able to visit more than one park per day, with some new modifications as part of our ongoing focus on health and safety."

THE LATEST: Senate overrides Trump’s veto of annual defense policy bill

Starting at 2 p.m. in the afternoon, you are allowed to visit another park. Guests must make a reservation through the Disney Park Pass site for the first park they plan to visit and enter the first park prior to going to the second park. A park reservation is reportedly not required after the first park, but reservation requirements are subject to change.

"These modifications are designed to help us continue managing attendance in a way that fosters physical distancing. Additionally, other enhanced health and safety measures remain in effect, including face coverings required for all guests ages two and up," the theme park company explained.

Advertisement

On the same day that park hopping returned, Walt Disney World announced a new deal for Florida residents to be able to come and enjoy the parks for a much cheaper price in 2021.

STIMULUS CHECK: $600 stimulus checks hit more bank accounts on New Year's Day, how to track yours

The "Discovery Disney Ticket" options offer guests a choice of 2, 3, or 4-day tickets at a discount. The more days you want, the cheaper the per-day cost.

Guests can visit one theme park each day of your ticket. You can pick a different park each day. You can also choose a Discover Disney Ticket that includes the Park Hopper Option.

2-day ticket: $75 per day

3-day ticket: $60 per day

4-day ticket: $50 per day

The 2-day ticket is only valid through March 11, 2021 and is subject to the following blockout dates: January 16 - January 18 and February 13 - February 15.

The 3-day and 4-day tickets are valid from through June 18, 2021 and are subject to the following blockout dates: January 16 - January 18, February 13 - February 15, March 26 - April 11 and May 28 - 31, 2021.

MORE NEWS: Minimum wage increases 9-cents on New Year's Day for Florida workers

To enter a park, both a park reservation and a valid ticket or pass for the same park on the same date is required. Tickets do not have to be used on consecutive dates.

The offer goes on sale on January 4th. For more information, go HERE.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.