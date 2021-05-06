Justin Bieber announces 2022 tour stop at Orlando's Amway Center

article

Listen up, Justin Bieber fans!

The 27-year-old Grammy Award-winning global superstar took to social media on Thursday to make the announcement that his Justice World Tour is on for 2022. Seven new venues have been added, including Orlando's Amway Center.

The tour was to kick off last summer but due to COVID-19 restrictions was canceled. The Justice World Tour 2022, presented by T-Mobile, now includes 52-dates.

The tour begins in San Diego on Friday, February 18, 2022, and wraps up in Milwaukee on Friday, June 24, 2022. Bieber's Florida leg will include Tampa on April 9, 2022, Orlando on April 11, 2022, and Miami on April 13, 2022.

"We're working hard to make this tour the best one yet," said Bieber. "I'm excited to get out there and engage with my fans again."

Tickets for new shows go on sale later this month. More details at justinbiebermusic.com.

A dollar from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is aimed at supporting mental health wellness and causes that "embody justice in action."

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date.

Tickets: TBA (prices subject to change). All tickets are reserved. Buy tickets at Amway Center box office or at Ticketmaster.com. All dates, act(s), and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. All tickets are subject to applicable taxes, service, handling, and facility fee charges. For Amway Center box office and ticket information, visit amwaycenter.com (phone purchases are not available through the Amway Center box office). The Amway Center is located at 400 West Church Street and the box office is located on the north side of the Amway Center, near the intersection of Church Street and Hughey Avenue.