Keep the coats out! 30s and 40s return to Central Florida next week

We have a calm and mostly dry weekend ahead.

Temperatures will warm to the low-70s with a few passing clouds. This will be the calm before our next strong cold front that will arrive late Sunday night into Monday morning.

This is associated with a low pressure system moving across the Gulf of Mexico. Most of the heavy rain from this system will be centered south of our viewing area.

As of now, East Central Florida can expect light to moderate rain showers continuing throughout Monday morning. Keep your umbrella and thick jacket handy!

On the back end of this front, you can expect a blast of cooler weather. Afternoon highs on Tuesday will drop to the low-60s. The coldest night of the week will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, lows will dip into the low-40s in Orlando and 30s in North Central Florida.

