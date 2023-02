LIST: Here's every rocket launch happening from Florida through the spring

article

This spring will be a great time to have your eyes on the skies! Florida's Space Coast has a busy 2023 ahead with rocket launches planned from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

If you've never watched a launch live and in person, here's a compiled list of upcoming Space Coast launches:

DATE: Sunday, Feb. 12

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: Starlink

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: 12:10 a.m. - 4:02 a.m.

DATE: Friday, Feb. 17

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: Inmarsat-6 F2

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: 10:58 p.m. - 1:16 a.m.

DATE: Sunday, Feb. 26

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: Crew-6

LAUNCH SITE: Kennedy Space Center

LAUNCH WINDOW: 2:07 a.m.

DATE: Monday, Feb. 27

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: O3b mPower 3 & 4

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: 7 p.m.

DATE: Sunday, March 5

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: SES-18 & SES-19

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: 7 p.m.

DATE: Thursday, March 9

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: Dragon CRS-2 SpX-27

LAUNCH SITE: Kennedy Space Center

LAUNCH WINDOW: 7 p.m.

DATE: Projected to launch in March

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: Starlink

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: TBD

DATE: Projected to launch in March

VEHICLE: United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy

MISSION: NROL-68

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: TBD

DATE: Projected to launch in March

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: OneWeb 18

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: TBD

DATE: Projected to launch in April

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: Intelsat 40e

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: TBD

DATE: Projected to launch in April

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon Heavy

MISSION: ViaSat-3 Americas

LAUNCH SITE: Kennedy Space Center

LAUNCH WINDOW: TBD

DATE: Projected to launch in April

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: Transporter 7

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: TBD

DATE: Projected to launch in April

VEHICLE: United Launch Alliance Atlas V N22

MISSION: CST-100 Starliner Crewed Flight Test

LAUNCH SITE: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

LAUNCH WINDOW: TBD

DATE: Projected to launch in May

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon 9

MISSION: Axiom Space Mission 2

LAUNCH SITE: Kennedy Space Center

LAUNCH WINDOW: TBD

DATE: Projected to launch in May

VEHICLE: SpaceX Falcon Heavy

MISSION: Jupiter-3

LAUNCH SITE: Kennedy Space Center

LAUNCH WINDOW: TBD

Keep in mind that these launch dates are tentative and schedules are subject to change due to technical reasons, weather or any other factors that could affect liftoff.

This list will be updated as launches are added, changed and confirmed.