Man arrested in Florida in relation to Capitol riot, authorities say

article

Another person in Florida has been arrested for participating in the Capitol riot, authorities said.

The Middle District of Florida, a United States District Court, confirmed on Monday that Jonathan Munafo was arrested in relation to the Capitol riot.

Munafo is reportedly in custody in Orlando.

MORE NEWS: SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts to return home on Wednesday, NASA says

A mob objecting to the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden broke into the U.S. Capitol on January 6 as members of Congress met to certify the results. At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the violence, and two other officers killed themselves after.

More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot, with at least 20 of them from Florida. Authorities continue to identify and arrest others.

Advertisement

FOX 35 is working to obtain more details on Munafo's arrest.