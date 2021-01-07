Sanford firefighter charged in Capitol riot
A Florida firefighter accused of taking part in the chaos at the Capitol last week walked out of the federal courthouse in Orlando on Tuesday after being released following his arrest. Andrew Williams is facing charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.

Fallout from chaos on Capitol Hill continues
Fallout from chaos on Capitol Hill continues

A Capitol Hill police officer injured during Wednesday's riot has died. Meanwhile, federal authorities are searching for people involved in the alleged insurrection on the grounds of sedition and criminal misconduct.