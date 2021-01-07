Sanford firefighter charged in Capitol riot
A Florida firefighter accused of taking part in the chaos at the Capitol last week walked out of the federal courthouse in Orlando on Tuesday after being released following his arrest. Andrew Williams is facing charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.
A Florida firefighter has been arrested after photographs and video surfaced which appear to show him participating in last week's violent riot at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
A defiant Donald Trump spoke to reporters on Tuesday saying his rally speech ahead of last week's alleged insurrection by pro-Trump supporters on Capitol Hill was "totally appropriate."
A Capitol Hill police officer injured during Wednesday's riot has died. Meanwhile, federal authorities are searching for people involved in the alleged insurrection on the grounds of sedition and criminal misconduct.
DeSantis --- who has yet to acknowledge Biden as the winner of the election --- boasted that he was the first governor to propose such a measure.
Florida Congressman Mike Waltz said he was in the House chamber yesterday when the violence broke out.
Many Central Florida residents were visiting Washington, D.C. to participate in a pro-Trump riot when the riot broke out at the U.S. Capitol Building.
Some Floridians were among those arrested on Wednesday following the mob riot at the U.S. Capitol Building, including Marion County resident Michael Curzio, of Summerfield.
Under the 25th Amendment, Congress, the cabinet and vice president can strip powers from a president.