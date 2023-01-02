Manatee appeared to be stranded on beach in Daytona Beach Shores before freeing itself

A manatee appeared to become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams were attempting to assess the marine mammal's health.

Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 News that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. The manatee did not appear to have obvious signs of injury.

A spokesperson said the Volusia County stranding team was headed to the beach to assess the situation. Oftentimes, however, manatees are able to get off the beach on their own, the spokesperson said, that was the case with this particular manatee.

Teams are headed to Daytona Beach where a manatee appears to have become stranded on the beach. Photo via Loretta Wells.

The team frequently works with its partners at SeaWorld in situations where manatees need medical attention.