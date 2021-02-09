Mardi Gras, live concerts part of SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival

article

You can get down to the sights, sounds, and flavors of Mardi Gras at SeaWorld Orlando's Seven Seas Food Festival this month!

Guests will get to celebrate Mardi Gras during the annual festival on February 12-16 and 19-21 at select times from 12:30-6:00 p.m.

The entire festival is happening now through May 9.

Some of the New Orleans-inspired activities include:

Pop-Up Parade: SeaWorld’s Wild Arctic Plaza comes to life as entertainers, bead captains, stilt walkers, and musicians bring the Mardi Gras spirit to SeaWorld during this special pop-up parade.

Jazz Band: Immerse yourself in the music of New Orleans as this band brings the Cajun sound and jazz classics to Orlando.

Street Party: The sights and sounds of Bourbon Street will fill the air in Wild Arctic Plaza with a DJ, street performers and physically distant dance party.

Gulf Coast Flavors: Enjoy classic Gulf Coast flavors as part of the Seven Seas Food Festival including New Orleans favorites like beignets, po-boys and southern libations. 11:30 am through park close.

During the festival, you can feast on different dishes throughout the park, including Crispy Florida Cracked Conch, Korean BBQ Lamb Ribs, Cheddar Hush Puppies, Lobster, White Cheddar KRAFT Mac N Cheese, White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Waffle Cone, and a variety of beer, wines and cocktails.

In addition to delicious food, live concerts are held every weekend during the festival at the Bayside Stadium.

"Add a taste of rock, country, Latin, or 90s throwback sounds at our live music performances every Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 6 - May 9."

Tribute Artists- Saturday, February 13

2 p.m. Let It Be - The Beatles at Bayside Stadium

4 p.m. U.S. Stones - The Rolling Stones at Bayside Stadium

6 p.m. Absolute Queen - Queen at Bayside Stadium

Tribute Artists- Sunday, February 14

2 p.m. Let's Get Loud - Jennifer Lopez at Bayside Stadium

4 p.m. One More Time - Britney Spears at Bayside Stadium

6 p.m. Born This Way - Lady Gaga at Bayside Stadium

Tribute Artists- Saturday, February 20

2 p.m. Renegade - Styx at Bayside Stadium

4 p.m. Smokin' - Boston at Bayside Stadium

6 p.m. Best of Both Worlds - Van Halen with Sammy Hagar at Bayside Stadium

Chris Janson- Sunday, February 21

6:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium

Luis Enrique- Saturday, February 27

6:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium

Tribute Artists- Sunday, February 28

2 p.m. The Wildflowers - Tom Petty at Bayside Stadium

4 p.m. Mr. Mojo Risin' - The Doors at Bayside Stadium

6 p.m. In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin at Bayside Stadium

TBD- Saturday, March 6

6:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium

Easton Corbin- Sunday, March 7

6:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium

Vanilla Ice- Saturday, March 13

6:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium

Jeremy Camp- Sunday, March 14

6:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium

TBD- Saturday, March 20

6:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium

Scotty McCreery- Sunday, March 21

6:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium

Night Ranger- Saturday, March 27

6:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium

Blue Oyster Cult- Sunday, March 28

6:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium

Tribute Arts- Saturday, April 3

2 p.m. Almost ABBA - ABBA at Bayside Stadium

4 p.m. Donna Summer Tribute at Bayside Stadium

6 p.m. Bee Gees Now - The Bee Gees at Bayside Stadium

Tribute Artists- Sunday, April 4

2 p.m. Halo - Depeche Mode at Bayside Stadium

4 p.m. Original Sin - INXS at Bayside Stadium

6 p.m. Vertigo - U2 at Bayside Stadium

Tribute Arts- Saturday, April 10

2 p.m. Hotter Than July - Stevie Wonder at Bayside Stadium

4 p.m. Turnstiles - Billy Joel at Bayside Stadium

6 p.m. Greggie and the Jets - Elton John at Bayside Stadium

Craig Morgan- Sunday, April 11

6:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium

Iconic American Bands- Saturday, April 17

2 p.m. Southern Cross - A Tribute to CSNY at Bayside Stadium

4 p.m. Bad Moon Rising - A Tribute to CCR at Bayside Stadium

6 p.m. Alter Eagles - A Tribute to The Eagles at Bayside Stadium

Joe Nichols- Sunday, April 18

6:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium

TBD- Saturday, April 24

6:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium

Tribute Artists- Sunday, April 25

2 p.m. Jaded - Aerosmith at Bayside Stadium

4 p.m. Never Stop Believin' - Journey at Bayside Stadium

6 p.m. Livin' On A Prayer - Bon Jovi at Bayside Stadium

Edwin McCain- Saturday, May 1

6:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium

TBD- Sunday, May 2

6:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium

Jesse McCartney- Saturday, May 8

6:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium

Kansas-Sunday, May 9

6:00 p.m. at Bayside Stadium

You can find ticket information for the Seven Seas Festival HERE.