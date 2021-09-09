Masks required at Lake County schools with higher COVID transmission rates

On Thursday, the Lake County School Board approved a mask requirement for schools with higher transmission rates of COVID-19.

According to the school board, masks are required at schools with 5-percent or more of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19.

There is a parental opt-out option.

