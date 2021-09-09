Expand / Collapse search

Masks required at Lake County schools with higher COVID transmission rates

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - On Thursday, the Lake County School Board approved a mask requirement for schools with higher transmission rates of COVID-19. 

According to the school board, masks are required at schools with 5-percent or more of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19. 

There is a parental opt-out option. 

