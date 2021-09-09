Masks required at Lake County schools with higher COVID transmission rates
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - On Thursday, the Lake County School Board approved a mask requirement for schools with higher transmission rates of COVID-19.
According to the school board, masks are required at schools with 5-percent or more of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19.
MORE NEWS: Volusia school board calls emergency meeting to discuss face masks
There is a parental opt-out option.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Watch FOX 35 News for the latest school updates.
Advertisement