Massive alligator takes an Easter stroll in Florida

A very big alligator was on an Easter egg hunt of its own over the weekend in Florida.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office spotted a 10-foot gator taking a leisurely stroll through a Venice neighborhood on Easter Sunday.

"We’re not sure if the Easter bunny made its way to Harrington Lake in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy," the agency wrote on Facebook.

RELATED: Study: Floridians dream about alligators more than anything else

The big beast was estimated to be around 10-feet long and was seen taking its sweet time walking back to the lake where it came from, deputies said.

"We can’t blame him just thinking about how heavy that tail must be!"

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were contacted but reportedly did not respond. Deputies believe for that reason, the gator eventually made its way back to the lake.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.