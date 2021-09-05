Medals revealed for upcoming Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

article

The medals for the upcoming Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend have been revealed.

The 2022 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend takes place between Wednesday, January 5th, through Sunday, January 9th.

"Featuring amazing entertainment and commemorative finisher medals, Marathon Weekend participants will run through the magic and stories Walt Disney World Resort had created over the last 50 years," Disney said. "Gear up for some truly magical miles with this year’s event themes highlighting Mickey Mouse and friends, all donning their shimmering EARidescent best."

Several events will take place, many of which have sold out already.

Here’s a breakdown of the events that runDisney has listed on their website and the medals that were just revealed for participants:

Walt Disney World 5K

'Walt Disney World 5K' medal (Photo from DisneyParks Blog)

This event takes place on Thursday, January 6th. It is a 3.1 mile run through Walt Disney World.

Registration for the event is already sold out.

The medal for this race features Pluto.

Walt Disney World 10K

'Walt Disney World 10K' medal (Photo from DisneyParks Blog)

This event takes place Friday, January 7th. It is a 6.2 mile run through Walt Disney World.

Registration for the event is already sold out.

The medal for this race features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

Walt Disney World Half Marathon

'Walt Disney World Half Marathon' medal (Photo from DisneyParks Blog)

This event takes place Saturday, January 8th. It is a 13.1 mile run through Walt Disney World.

Registration for the event is already sold out.

The medal for this race features Donald and Daisy Duck.

Walt Disney World Marathon

'Walt Disney World Marathon' medal (Photo from DisneyParks Blog)

This event takes place on Sunday, January 9th. It is a 26.2 mile run through Walt Disney World.

Registration is still open and costs $195 per runner.

The medal for this race features Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Goofy’s Race and a Half Challenge

'Goofy Race and a Half Challenge' medal (Photo from DisneyParks Blog)

This challenge includes the ‘Walt Disney World Half Marathon’ on Saturday and the ‘Walt Disney World Marathon’ on Sunday. That is a 13.1 mile run followed by a 26.2 mile run the next day, totaling out to 39.3 miles in two days.

Registration for this challenge is already sold out.

The medal for this challenge features Goofy.

Dopey Challenge

'Dopey Challenge' medal (Photo from DisneyParks Blog)

This challenge includes all four events — the ‘Walt Disney World 5K,’ ‘Walt Disney World 10K,’ ‘Walt Disney World Half Marathon,’ and ‘Walt Disney World Marathon’ — totaling to 48.6 miles in four consecutive days of racing.

Registration for this challenge is still open and costs $600 per runner.

The medal for this challenge features Dopey.

For those who cannot take part in the in-person races, there are virtual options for each of the races. However, they are already sold out. Runners who registered for the virtual races will receive a medal like those participating in person, in addition to several other goodies like a participant shirt, digital bib and finisher certificate, virtual goody bag, and more.

You can still register for ‘Walt Disney World Marathon’ and the ‘Dopey Challenge’ on the runDisney website.

runDisney's 2021- 2022 race season will begin this November with the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend. This race weekend takes place between Friday, November 4th, and Sunday, November 7th, 2021.

Events for this weekend include the ‘Disney Wine & Dine 5K,’ ‘Disney Wine & Dine 10K,’ ‘Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon,’ ‘Disney Two Course Challenge,’ ‘Post-Race party,’ and virtual versions of the races.

Photo from Walt Disney World

For those who want to participate, registrations are still available for the ‘Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon’ and the ‘Disney Two Course Challenge.’ Prices begin at $215 but go up to $360 per runner.

Following the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend is the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend between February 24, 2022, to February 27, 2022.

Events for this weekend include ‘Disney Princess Sunrise Yoga,’ ‘Disney Princess 5K,’ ‘Disney Princess Enchanted 10K,’ ‘Disney Princess Half Marathon,’ ‘Disney Fairy Tale Challenge,’ and virtual races for each event.

For those who want to participate, registrations are still available for the ‘Disney Princess Half Marathon’ and the ‘Disney Fairy Tale Challenge.’ Prices begin at $210 but go up to $355 per runner.

In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Rachel Booth, 31, of Mandeville, Louisiana, crosses the finish line to capture the 2012 Disney's Princess Half Marathon title on February 26, 2012 at Walt Disney World Resort. (Photo by Preston Mack/Dis Expand

All three race weekends take place during Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, dubbed ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.’ Festivities begin on October 1st, 2021, as Disney’s first Florida theme park opened to the public that day in 1971. The legacy of the parks will be honored across the 18 months that follow, with new experiences available throughout the entire Walt Disney World Resort.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for what’s to come during Disney’s 50th anniversary celebration.