In honor of all U.S. service members, May is designated as National Military Appreciation Month.

This means that throughout the month, several businesses will offer discounts or deals as a way to recognize U.S. military personnel and veterans.

Here’s a look at some of the available deals for military members and veterans.

Military Appreciation Month deals 2024

Bass Pro Shops: Bass Pro Shops is offering a 10% discount every day in May on almost everything in-store and online. This offer is available to military, law enforcement officers, firefighters and wildlife agents.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: From April 28 to July 6, active-duty military and veterans get 10% off their entire purchase online or in-store.

File: U.S. Army soldiers (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

SeaWorld: SeaWorld parks will honor Military Appreciation Month with free one-day admission for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests. Veterans can register for this offer through May 12, 2024 and have until July 7, 2024 to visit the parks with their free tickets.

Walgreens: Walgreens is offering veterans, service members and their families 20% off eligible regular price items with myWalgreens in store only May 24 through 27.

RELATED: US military draft: What you need to know

Mattress Firm: Mattress Firm is offering exclusive military discounts, including an extra 10% to 20%.

Holland America Line: Active, retired, and veteran military personnel can choose from more than 500 itineraries and receive an Onboard Credit of $100 per stateroom when booking a new cruise with Holland America Line.

Ashley Furniture: Active military and veterans can enjoy 5% off all purchases.

KitchenAid: The military community can enjoy 15% off most products and exclusive perks on appliances.

Maytag: The military community will 15% off at Maytag on most products.

J.Crew: Military personnel and veterans can receive an extra 15% off their purchase at jcrew.com.

RELATED: 'Military brat': Where did the term come from?

L.L. Bean: Military and qualifying family members will receive 10% off their purchase at L.L. Bean.

Steve Madden: All active, veteran, retired and reservist personnel of the U.S. Military will receive a 25%-off discount.

Michaels: Michaels is offering 15% off the military community’s entire purchase including sale items.

Paramount+: Military members and dependents will get 25% off any plan for life. Terms apply.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.